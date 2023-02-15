WELLSTON, Okla. (KFOR) – The Cornerstone Baptist Church off Highway 102 has been vandalized four times in as many months – including a break-in just after 4 p.m. Wednesday.

A Cornerstone Baptist Church member, William Gist told KFOR they discovered someone had broken in the south side doors early Monday night.

Gist said the doors were broken off the bottom hinges.

As Tuesday rolled around, the church found out whoever did this came back and ripped the doors clean off the remaining hinges.

“Oh, I couldn’t believe it,” added Gist.

He claims the Tuesday incident happened in broad daylight as people were voting in the next building over.

“He’s brave,” stated Gist. “They just apparently sat behind the pastor’s desk. I don’t know what the deal was on that one.”

Gist said nothing was stolen from the church, which struck him as odd.

As a temporary fix, the church has bolted the doors into the door frame.

The doors are sturdy, but the question of what happens if their congregation needs to evacuate during an emergency popped up.

The church said luckily, they have other doors that are fully functioning.

The church is currently not equipped with surveillance cameras, but Gist said the church is looking to invest in some.

“Right now, we’re kind of low on the budget, so it’s going to be kind of hard to to get anything right now,” explained Gist.

Gist said they have a very small congregation of maybe 10-12 people, so he estimates to repair this vandalism may cost them at least half of their current budget.

He guesstimates to repair and replace the doors alone will cost anywhere between $1,500 to $1,800.

That guesstimate doesn’t even include surveillance cameras, according to Gist.

The church is now asking for not only prayers, but donations.

“If somebody wants to come by and help, they will be greatly appreciated or if they want to donate, that’d be appreciated. We’re praying right now. We’re praying for the person [the suspect] that hopefully the Lord will take care of it,” said Gist.

Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office has been contacted, but there is no suspect information yet, according to Gist.

If you’re interested in donating, reach out to the church’s Facebook. You can also call the church at 405-356-2469.