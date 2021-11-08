“We’re all trapped,” University of Oklahoma student recounts terrifying night at deadly Astroworld festival

HOUSTON, Tx. (KFOR) – An OU student told KFOR he saved two people and tried to save several more concert goers who died at Travis Scott’s Astroworld festival in Houston on Friday.

“We’re all trapped. I can feel people under me. I can feel people over me,” 18-year-old Michael Bishop, a OU student who attended Astroworld in Houston over the weekend, told News 4.

After Bishop was able to escape the crowd that rushed the stage at the festival, he said that’s when he jumped into action to help try and save people who were injured and some who eventually died.

“They pulled me out because they started asking for people who are CPR certified and I had recently gotten CPR certified this summer. So, I raised my hand and a security guard pulled me out and took me over to a barricade where they had about 10 or so bodies who were either passed out, dying or already dead just laid out on the floor,” said Bishop. “I was able to resuscitate about two people. The rest weren’t as lucky.”

Eight people died and many others were injured, including a 10-year-old who is currently in critical condition.

The youngest victim to die was only 14 years old. Bishop said he desperately tried to save his life.

“His friend was there and we were just trying our best to just get him back, but he passed away in my arms. When I say in my arms, my arms were here but there was no pulse,” Bishop said.

Scott posted a statement on Twitter over the weekend, saying in part, “I’m absolutely devastated by what took place last night. My prayers go out to the families and all those impacted by what happened.”

“I was actually contacted by some of the authorities like ‘hey, did you see drugs’ and no, I didn’t see any drugs but could they have been influenced, maybe but nobody had drugs on them,” Bishop said.

Authorities in Houston said several people, including a security guard who felt a prick on his neck and passed out during the concert, had to be treated with Narcan.

The official causes of death are still under investigation.

“I think it was solely based on overcrowding, dehydration just pure, I mean I felt not being able to breathe. So, I can’t even imagine the people that were in there longer,” Bishop said.

That’s why Bishop, who has attended the festival every year for the past six years, is not sure if he’ll be going back next year.

“I would need to know that it was going to be safe and that I wasn’t going to be put in a position where I have to do that or that I would be the one dying,” he said. Several lawsuits have been filed or are in the process of being filed against Travis Scott and others who were involved in the planning of the festival.