NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – A group of Norman moms said they are annoyed and angry about banned books in public classroom and the so-called anti-critical race theory law. Now, they’re making special out yard signs so more Oklahomans can have access to what some consider to be questionable books.

“We’re basically a bunch of mad moms,” said Katie Cruz-Long.

Cruz-Long said she and ten other moms are fed up with House Bill 1775, also known as the anti-CRT law, which limits certain teachings on race and gender.

“We want to make sure that kids are not being taught to be racist or shamed because of their race or their sex,” said Senator David Bullard (R)-Durant, who co-authored the bill.

In August, a Norman High School parent complained to the district about a teacher who was giving students a QR code to a Brooklyn Public Library, so they could access books banned in some schools due to questionable content.

The teacher told News 4 she was trying to provide her students with an “inclusive” learning environment.

While NPS investigated the claims, the teacher was removed from the classroom and later resigned.

“It was kind of the last straw,” said Cruz-long. “I don’t think people really understand how 1775 has affected education and what the requirements are for teachers right now, as far as books in their classroom and what they’re having to do.”

Cruz-long and the moms came up with the idea for yard signs and even reached out to the Brooklyn Public Library.

“I asked if we could use their QR code and he sent me like a PDF with all of it. He said Go for it. So we did,” said Cruz-Long. “I placed order for 250, and we’re just basically doing it at cost because we’re not trying to make a profit.”

Cruz-long said it took off and not just in Oklahoma.

“And then I’ve had people from six or seven other states contact us as well,” she said.

“You’re saying that the moms want the pornographic material? They think it’s okay to do it through a QR code?” Sen. Bullard asked News 4. “A book in a public library, or a parent buying a book for their child is their business. But for a school to put pornographic material, or even link to a pornographic material is highly problematic.”

“I want the best education my son can get,” said Cruz-Long. “I don’t know why that can’t be in a public school, because that’s what they’re designed for.”

Cruz-Long said if you’d like a yard sign, email her at Unbannedqrsigns@gmail.com.