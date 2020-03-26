We’re Going on a Bear Hunt: Viral activity provides socially-distant fun for Oklahoma kids during COVID-19 outbreak

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) - Parents are getting creative to entertain their children while maintaining social distancing.

There is one trend in neighborhoods across the metro that KFOR has gotten countless emails about as it circulates on social media.

​They're going bear hunting - but not the kind you might think.

For kids - social distancing is often confusing, many of them - find it downright hard.

"He would prefer to go to the zoo and run around and do things and hug his friends, he’s a hugger," Hannah Lasher said of her 2-year-old son.

Just when families in an Edmond neighborhood thought they could barely take anymore - they found an idea on social media they couldn't bear to resist - bear hunts - where families can walk around looking for teddy bears in windows.

6-year-old William Gordon is quite the hunter.

"I found 3 favorite ones, all of the Winnie the Poohs," Gordon said.

Morgan Lankford-Gordon is William's mom and a licensed professional counselor and play therapist - she says this is a perfect activity for kids adjusting to this temporary new normal.

"Getting outside and going on walks if you can," Lankford-Gordon said. "Being active is really important for mental wellness."

Lasher is the neighborhood events coordinator, she made a map, using the same tool she does for garage sales.

"Somewhat selfishly, I did not want to drive around the neighborhood of 413 homes with my 2-year-old, my 8-year-old and my 4-month-old searching," she said.

Who can blame her?

An estimated 200 neighbors participated and those bears can be sneaky.

"He would just look at the bears and go ‘Bear, bear, bear!’" Lasher said.

This game is bringing fun sense of togetherness - while maintaining social distance.

"Just being outside as a way to connect," Lankford-Gordon said.

That neighborhood has been putting out other socially-distant fun things for kids like painted rocks.