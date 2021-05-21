“We’re not gonna stop ’til we find you,” Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office still looking for killer in Spencer double homicide one year later

SPENCER, Okla. (KFOR) – It’s been exactly one year since two men were shot and killed while sitting in the car in the driveway of a Spencer home. With a killer still free, the victims’ families are begging for answers…

“There was really hardly any physical evidence per say there. It was a walk up, shoot and then leave. They didn’t touch anything. They didn’t leave anything,” said Sgt. Paul Harmon, Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office.

Today, a Spencer neighborhood near NE 23rd and Douglas is quiet. But just a year ago– crime scene tape and flashing lights.

“It was a very short time that they were there the shooter approached the vehicle from the driver’s side. The driver was shot first, multiple times through the closed window. The passenger tried to flee from the vehicle and was shot while running away,” said Sgt. Sabrina Tice, Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office.

Two men, Madison Carter and Dominique Knight, were shot and killed on May 21, 2020. The pair were targeted while sitting in a car.

Madison Carter and Dominique Knight

“These guys, they were home. They were sitting in their car. Kinda minding their own business. They were actually eating something, when they were brutally shot to death,” Harmon said.

A year later, still no answers. The only clue is surveillance video of a car entering, and then minutes later leaving, the neighborhood in a rush– with the headlights off.

“This definitely is our suspect and our killer,” Harmon said.

The suspect’s vehicle.

Neighbors heard the gunshots last year.

“Heard gunfire. I hit the floor. I didn’t come outside because I knew things were going on,” said Mark Patton, who found the victims.

“I think it does make us uncomfortable to still be here a year later and there’s no update about what happened,” said Marshae Cooksey, who lives in neighborhood.

Carter’s family released this statement on the anniversary of his death–

“The morning of May 21st, 2020 is a morning that has shook our family forever. The morning we received the most devastating news a mother or father could ever receive; the news that our son had been murdered. To say that this transition in life has been difficult would be an understatement. We have been forced to try and move forward with our lives with an everlasting hole in our hearts. We miss him dearly, his children miss him, and that is one of the most difficult parts about it. Having to explain to his children that their daddy is not here and that he’s not coming back. It isn’t fair to them. And no child should have to deal with this. Though during this time we are dealing with an abundance of pain, grief, and disappointment; today we are strong. We know that God makes no mistakes, and we are confident justice will be served.”

“Whoever did this the person or persons understand that we’re not gonna stop ’til we find you,” Harmon said.

The sheriff’s office tells News 4 a motive still isn’t clear– saying it could have been a robbery or business associates.

If you recognize the vehicle in that surveillance video, call the OCSO at 405-869-2501.