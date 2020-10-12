“We’re prisoners in our own home,” Del City neighborhood on edge after shooting

DEL CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – A man is left with four bullet wounds after he and others say a neighbor’s alleged dangerous behavior is escalating.

“We feel like we’re prisoners in our own home,” said Lori Barham.

Barham and her family were home four nights ago when they saw Patrick Gordon leave the home across the street covered in blood and suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

“It shattered everything. It’s nothing but metal,” said Gordon. “One went in on the side, came out right there. One came in there, came out the back there.”

Gordon says his neighbor’s mom invited him over.

Next thing he knew, he was cornered by his neighbor who was holding a loaded gun.

“The only thing I could do was go toward the gun,” he said. “If I would have turned, I would have been dead.”

Gordon and Barham are now scared and frustrated, claiming the neighbor’s alleged dangerous behavior has escalated with no consequences.

Gordon has called police and says he has not been able to get answers.

“Sit on his front porch with his gun on his hip and stare at my front door right across the street as if he’s daring us to come outside,” Barham said. “And it’s scary because I don’t want one of my kids to go outside and him decide that it’s target practice.”

“It’s scary,” said Gordon. “I’m just blessed to be alive.”

KFOR reached out to Del City police to try to get some answers and a police report, but were told no further information is available at this time.

Del City’s Court Clerk Office had a sign on the door saying it was closed “In observance of Columbus Day.”

The family has a GoFundMe for medical expenses.

