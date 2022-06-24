CENTRAL OKLAHOMA (KFOR) – A West Coast man allegedly kidnapped an Oklahoma girl, transported her across the country and repeatedly sexually assaulted her.

Ramsey Manuel Cervantes, 22, appeared in court Friday on a federal kidnapping charge that carries a sentence of 20 years to life in prison if he’s found guilty, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

A police department in a Western U.S. state arrested Cervantes after the victim managed to contact law enforcement and alert them that she had been abducted and was being held against her will.

Law enforcement personnel traveled to Cervantes’ home and rescued the girl and subsequently arrested Cervantes.

“The allegations against this defendant highlight the digital and physical vulnerability of our nation’s children,” said U.S. Attorney Randy Grossman. “We will do everything we can to prevent children from becoming victims, and to seek justice if they do. It is important that all of us remain vigilant regarding online activity. Not everyone is who they claim to be in cyberspace.”

Authorities learned that the victim met Cervantes on a social media application several months ago. She believed Cervantes was a teenager, according to a U.S. Attorney’s Office news release.

Cervantes drove from the West Coast to Oklahoma to meet the girl. He visited her four times during the following six months.

However, the victim broke up with him after he became abusive, the news release states.

Cervantes and the girl were apart for two months, but they reconnected and started talking again through social media apps.

He drove to Oklahoma once again to speak with the girl in person about their relationship. They planned for him to pick her up at her home.

But the situation turned life-threatening.

“When the girl got in Cervantes’ vehicle, he told her she was coming with him back to [his home out-of-state]. When she tried to leave the vehicle, Cervantes put a knife to her side and told her he would kill her if she tried to leave,” the news release states.

Cervantes restrained the girl with duct tape and took her from Oklahoma to the West Coast, assaulting her several times along the way and forcing her to drink vodka, “keeping her in a constant state of heavy intoxication,” the news release states.

They arrived at Cervantes’ home, upon which, he locked her in his bedroom. She saw him place the knife he took her captive with in a desk drawer.

The girl was locked in the bedroom for four days when Cervantes left his home to go to the store. That’s when the girl discovered an opportunity.

“Cervantes accidentally left his cell phone in the residence, which the victim used to call her father and law enforcement,” the news release states.

Law enforcement personnel located the girl, rescued her and arrested Cervantes.

“We are grateful that this case had a positive ending with the young victim back with her loved ones,” said the chief of the police agency that arrested Cervantes. “This is a sad reminder to all of us to be careful who you trust online.”

FBI agents were called in to assist local police since Cervantes kidnapped her in Oklahoma and took her out of state, “transporting her in interstate commerce,” the news release states.

Also, Cervantes using his cell phone during the crime is an “instrumentality of interstate commerce,” according to the news release.

“The defendant is faced with allegations that he committed heinous crimes stemming from an online encounter,” said FBI Special Agent in Charge Stacey Moy. “There is no higher priority than protecting children in both physical and virtual worlds.”