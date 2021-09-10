West Nile Virus detected in Oklahoma County mosquitoes

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Although many Oklahomans are preparing for the cooler weather of fall, health officials stress that a summer pest could still pose a threat to your health.

The Oklahoma City-County Health Department’s mosquito control program found that mosquitoes in the area have tested positive for West Nile Virus.

West Nile Virus is the leading cause of mosquito-borne disease in the United States.

Most people who contract West Nile Virus do not develop symptoms. However, one in five people may develop a fever as well as body aches, joint pains, vomiting, diarrhea, or rash.

More severe illnesses affect one out of 150 people and can cause encephalitis or meningitis.

So far this season, OCCHD has collected 9,501 mosquitoes from 16 traps across the county.

The best way to protect yourself from mosquitoes is by wearing insect repellant with DEET, wearing long sleeves and pants when outside, keeping your windows closed and draining standing water.