MIDWEST CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – Drivers in Midwest City may need to prepare for a major slowdown as construction crews repair a bridge.
Officials with the Oklahoma Department of Transportation say westbound I-40 will be narrowed to one lane between Air Depot Blvd. and S.E. 29th St. in Midwest City from 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Monday.
Crews need to make emergency bridge repairs on a one-foot by one-foot hole in the S.E. 29th St. bridge.
Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area entirely and find an alternate route.
LATEST STORIES:
- Westbound I-40 narrowed in Midwest City for emergency bridge repairs
- US Marshals recover 35 missing Ohio children
- Justice Ginsburg to lie in repose at the Supreme Court & U.S. Capitol
- Oklahoma’s COVID-19 deaths climb to 948
- Caught on camera: Large bull elk bugling amid herd of cows in Colorado