Westbound I-40 narrowed in Midwest City for emergency bridge repairs

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – Drivers in Midwest City may need to prepare for a major slowdown as construction crews repair a bridge.

Officials with the Oklahoma Department of Transportation say westbound I-40 will be narrowed to one lane between Air Depot Blvd. and S.E. 29th St. in Midwest City from 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Monday.

Crews need to make emergency bridge repairs on a one-foot by one-foot hole in the S.E. 29th St. bridge.

Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area entirely and find an alternate route.

