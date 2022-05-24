DEL CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – Officials say drivers may need to find a detour on their morning drive on Tuesday.

Authorities with the Oklahoma Department of Transportation say westbound I-40 is narrowed to one lane at S.E. 15th St. due to a crash.

Also, officials say eastbound I-40 is narrowed to one lane at Sunnylane Rd. due to emergency resurfacing repairs.

The eastbound lane closure is expected to last through the morning.

Drivers along I-40 in both directions east of downtown Oklahoma City should expect significant delays and locate an alternate route.