Western Heights Interim Supt. mandates masks for students, staff

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Western Heights Interim Superintendent says face masks must be worn on school property, in school vehicles, and at school-sponsored events regardless of vaccination status, starting Aug. 24.

In a letter on Monday, Interim Supt. Monty Guthrie said, “While Senate Bill 658 prohibits school boards from mandating the wearing of masks, the law does not prohibit the Superintendent and district administration from requiring mask be worn by our students, staff, and visitors.”

So, beginning Tuesday, Aug. 24, all Western Heights students, staff, and visitors must wear a face mask while on school property, in school vehicles, and at school-sponsored events regardless of vaccination status.

“One of the biggest priorities as an educator and a district leader is the health and safety of the students and staff,” Guthrie said. “As a new variant of COVID-19 grows, especially among the youngest in our community, it is time for us to do as much as we possibly can to protect those who learn and work within our district.”

School officials say student exemption requests due to medical, religious or strong personal reasons must be submitted in writing.

On Monday, data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health shows that the state currently has 54 pediatric hospitalizations for COVID-19.