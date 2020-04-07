Western Heights Public Schools announce temporary stoppage of food preparation, delivery service to students

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A school district in Oklahoma City says its food preparation and delivery service to students has temporarily stopped amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a post on the Western Heights Public Schools’ Facebook page, the stoppage of the food preparation and delivery service was made with consideration of the safety and health of staff members and students/families.

The district released the following:

“As much as we hate to do this, we have to consider the safety and health of our staff members and our students/families: It is with great sadness that we are announcing the temporary stoppage of our food preparation and delivery service to our students effective today April 6th. With the continued recommendations for separation issued to our communities by the CDC, Oklahoma’s Governor and the Mayor of OKC and our concern for the safety of our students, staff, parents, and the communities we serve, we feel we must stop and allow the shelter in place guidelines to have time to take the full effect that they are intended for. We will hope to restart this service as soon as this pandemic is controled or eradicated and our students families are able to return to normal socialization. Thank you for your understanding during this very difficult time for us all. Please stay safe.”

Mayor David Holt responded on the post and said:

“I do not have authority over your operational decisions, BUT my proclamation absolutely does NOT prohibit these activities. In fact, exceptions for food gathering and distribution are clearly stated numerous times in my proclamation. This is a false representation to use me in your statement. The local media have contacted us and we have told them the same.”