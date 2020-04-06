Western Heights seniors get cap and gown, prepare for online graduation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) - Social distancing has changed, canceled and postponed facets of everyday life for many American. For seniors in high school and college, that means missing out on many traditions.

At one metro district, they’re not letting it get them down.

Western Heights High School students never thought they’d be handed their cap and gown in their car from someone wearing a mask. Then again, these are unprecedented times.

"It’s a downer but we can get through it, it will all be fine," said Western Heights senior Dalton Jett.

They’ll be missing out on extracurricular activities, sports, and most of all, one last chance to hang out before going their separate ways.

"I was kind of sad - well - a lot sad because I was looking forward to being a senior and all of the things that you get to do, like walking across the stage, going into the world and stuff and then it kind of just snapped on me," said senior Diamond Williamson.

To preserve as much tradition as possible, graduation will be pre-recorded with 10 students at a time.

They'll walk across the stage and their names will be announced.

The videos will then be edited together and posted on social media.

To keep a bit of surprise, all the speeches will be done privately so when students see them, it will be for the first time.

Students are also making masks to send to hospitals.