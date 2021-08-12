Western Heights to address Board of Education petition

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – School leaders in the Western Heights Public School District are expected to address a list of deficiencies by the Oklahoma State Board of Education on Thursday.

In a 250-page report, the Department of Education is asking a judge to take control of the district.

During a virtual hearing last week, a judge gave Western Heights until Thursday to respond to the board’s petition before a decision is made.

The district has seen a massive drop in the number of staff members, and is accused of mishandling public funds.

On Thursday morning, Western Heights had 34 job openings listed on its website.