Western Heights votes to change how they’re feeding students in their district during pandemic

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Western Heights school board voted today to continue feeding the students within their district with a new plan.

Through a virtual meeting Monday night, the board voted to use three trailers at three separate locations, once per week to feed the students.

“We feel like that’s the safest method at this time,” Superintendent Mannix Barnes said.

On Monday, students can go to Winds West, John Glenn and Greenvale elementary schools to pick up their food. Each student will be allotted two sacks, each with enough breakfast and lunch to last them the entire week.

“We were picking elementary schools that we feel like most of our district resides in,” Barnes said.

According to Barnes and the board, those locations can change. The Western Heights school board has one main concern dealing with the new plan.

“A lot of these kids and parents run to the bus,” Barnes said.

The board setting a plan for workers to monitor the sites, with social distancing in place.

“We’re going to have three or four people at the site that will be able to say, you know, only pick up two sacks, each person, and try to monitor that way but staying at a safe distance,” Barnes said.

Barnes said they will be giving out fliers to families to notify them of the changes. The board also voted to give Barnes the authority to change the plan, in the event that the board is unable to meet.

This comes after a long battle between the Western Heights school board and state officials, when state superintendent Joy Hofmeister threatened the schools funding and accreditation after postponing their food service earlier this month.