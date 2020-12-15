Western Oklahoma town remembers veteran boys’ basketball coach following COVID-19 death

UNION CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – Residents of Union City spent time reflecting on well-known boys’ basketball coach Robert Duvall Monday after he died from COVID-19 Friday.

Coach Duvall as he’s known to his team spent almost 3 years at Union City. Although it was a short period compared to his more than two decades in Minco, as well as a span in Merritt, his players, colleagues and family said the legacy he left behind in the gyms and communities he coached in will always be remembered.

“I miss you man,” said Tyler Ross, a senior basketball player for the Union City Tigers who played under coach Duvall.

It wasn’t an ordinary practice for the Tigers boys’ basketball team Monday. It had only been a few days since their head coach died from COVID-19.

Duvall was diagnosed in mid-November. His son, Brad Duvall and daughter Kari England said his symptoms didn’t start bad, but they progressed. Eventually, he went to the intensive care unit.

“It’s been a whirlwind,” Brad Duvall said. “I really can’t put it into words to be honest with you.”

Duvall was eventually transferred to critical care. That is where he died Friday morning.

“It’s devastating,” Union City athletic director Ludy Griggs said. “Coach Duvall was quite an amazing man, a mentor and a friend.”

The veteran coach is also remembered well by his players.

“He always wanted us to be the best we could be on and off the court,” said Rustin Dawson, a junior basketball player that played under coach Duvall at Union City.

“If you were down, he would be the person that would pick you right back up,” Ross said.

His players also said they recall him as more than just a coach.

“Yeah, he was just a great guy, he would talk your ear off,” Kaydon Bornemann said. A senior basketball player who played for coach Duvall at Union City. “I can’t say how many times I would stay back after offseason just talk about whatever for half an hour.”

“He always made a lot of jokes and I like making jokes too so we kind of clicked pretty well,” Dawson said.









Duvall’s son and daughter felt the same way.

“Man, he’s been my hero since day one,” Brad Duvall said holding back tears.

Those he worked with at Union City said he left an impact everywhere he went.

“He could tell me about kids he coached 20 plus years ago, 10 years ago, tell me exactly how they’re doing,” Griggs said. “Because those kids kept contact with him because he inspired and meant that much to them.”

“It’s just humbling to know he went beyond the court,” Duvall’s daughter Kari England said.

Griggs is going to be filling Duvall’s shoes at the interim coach for the time being. He said he just hopes the coach’s legacy will carry on.

“He left a lasting impression on myself, my family, this community, these players, these students in the halls,” he said.

“He went so far above and beyond to impact and to raise young men,” Brad Duvall said.

The team plans to continue their season and they said they want to dedicate it to coach Duvall. The pictures you see in this story are before the COVID-19 pandemic according to Union City Superintendent Becky Slothower. She released a statement on behalf of the school that can be read below.