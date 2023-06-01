OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Two organizations are teaming up to help Oklahomans stay cool during the hot summer months.

Westlake Ace Hardware stores are joining forces with The Salvation Army for their annual fan drive, which will take place through June 18.

Customers at Oklahoma City-area Westlake Ace Hardware stores will be encouraged to round up their purchases at the register.

“Service is one of our core values, and ​the ​Fan Drive is just one of the many ways we serve our stores’ communities,” said Andy Schmitt, vice president and COO of Westlake Ace Hardware. “Every year our customers and store associates come through with their support of the program, and we know we can count on them again this year to help us reach our goal.”

Last year, Westlake Ace customers donated more than $3,400 to the drive. As a result, 237 box fans were given to the local Salvation Army to help those in need.

“The needs of the families we support continue to increase as summer approaches. We hope families will not have to deal with additional uncertainties while in scorching Oklahoma temperatures,” said Annie Welborn, Development and Marketing Manager for The Salvation Army of Central Oklahoma. “That’s why we at The Salvation Army are so appreciative of Westlake Ace Hardware and the generosity of their customers in continuing to support their neighbors in need.”

Donations can be made at all area Westlake Ace stores. Donations can also be made online.