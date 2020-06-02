Westlake Hardware stores kick off summer fan drive

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As the temperatures begin to rise across the state, Oklahomans are encouraged to help their neighbors in need.

Westlake Ace Hardware stores in the Oklahoma City area will kick off its annual fan drive benefiting The Salvation Army on Thursday, June 4.

“The Salvation Army Fan Drive gives our friends and neighbors a way to keep cool and comfortable this summer. Especially now, with so many people in need, it’s an honor to sponsor this program and positively impact lives. I encourage everyone, if they are able, to donate,” said Joe Jeffries, president and CEO of Westlake Ace Hardware

When the summer heat sets in, the electricity bills across the metro skyrocket as Oklahomans work to stay cool. Sadly, many families struggle to make ends meet and may not have air conditioning at home.

Right now, many people are facing unexpected hardships and fans will help provide some needed relief during the summer months.

“With so many Americans facing unexpected hardship this year, we must work together more than ever before to face challenges like summer heat,” said Dale Bannon, The Salvation Army Secretary for National Community Relations and Development. “We cannot thank Westlake Hardware enough for coming alongside us on this incredible partnership fan drive.”

The fan drive kicks off on June 4 and will continue through June 21.

Also, Oklahomans can round up their purchase at the register to donate money to the fan drive.

Last year, Westlake customers donated 300 fans to the fan drive.

The Salvation Army says it plans to start distributing the fans in July to qualified individuals.