Westmoore High School graduate tests positive for COVID-19 after attending commencement ceremony

MOORE, Okla. (KFOR) – Moore Public Schools issued a letter to parents and guardians on Sunday after a graduate tested positive for COVID-19.

On Sunday, officials with the district were made aware that a Westmoore High School graduate “unknowingly had COVID-19 while attending rehearsal and the commencement ceremony” on June 26.

The district says the parents of the graduate have requested anonymity and cannot legally share the identity of the graduate.

The graduate is asymptomatic and received the COVID-19 test results after the graduation events occurred.

School officials are recommending those who have had close contact with someone who has COVID-19 to follow these CDC recommendations.

“We understand this message may cause angst due to lack of knowledge regarding potential exposure to the virus. However, we believe it is best to make you aware of the situation, so you can take whatever action you deem appropriate for your family,” said the district.

