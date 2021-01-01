Wetumka man dies after tractor struck by vehicle

HUGHES COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – A Wetumka man died from injuries he suffered when his tractor was struck by a box truck in Hughes County on Thursday.

Dallas Pryor, 64, was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident on Oklahoma Highway 9, approximately 5.5 miles west of Wetumka, according to an Oklahoma Highway Patrol news release.

Pryor was driving a John Deere 6430 tractor east on Highway 9 when the tractor was hit on its rear by a 2020 International box truck driven by a 72-year-old Norman man, according to the news release.

The impact caused the tractor to go off the right side of the road, rotating and rolling as it departed. The box truck also left the road to the right, but came to a controlled stop on the grassy shoulder, the news release states.

The tractor did not have a seatbelt.

The cause of the collision is under investigation.