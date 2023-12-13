Wetumka's water pump broke Sunday night which caused many businesses and schools to close for three days, many were concerned with how the city handled it.

WETUMKA, Okla. (KFOR) – Wetumka’s water pump broke Sunday night, which caused many businesses and schools to close for three days. Some residents were concerned with how the city handled it.

“One of our employees busted out crying right there on the job,” said Jesse Lopez, who manages Jake’s Market, Inc. “She was worried about losing hours because they’d have to close until they knew when water was being restored.”

| LOOK LOCAL > Pikepass problems for man who says vehicle no longer exists >

Wetumka Emergency Management posted to their Facebook page Monday that they were experiencing pump problems at the lake and that there might be low to no water pressure. On Tuesday, the city released a letter warning about a precautionary boil advisory due to repairs at the pump.

The letter read, “The potential for contamination as a result of this situation, the water supplied by Wetumka Municipal Authority may be unsafe for human consumption.”

Officials posted this Tuesday warning Wetumka of the water issue with no timeline. {Wetumka Emergency Management}

For those who weren’t alerted to the possible contamination, there’s a possibility residents could’ve drank the unpotable water if they didn’t know about the issue.

“I wish they would’ve communicated exactly what was happening and put out a timeline of what was going on,” said Lopez. “It was just with the stress and the money loss for the business and the employees.”

“There was no way to predict this,” said Devin Gridley, Superintendent for Wetumka Water Treatment.

| LOOK LARGER > Oklahoma U.S. Representatives vote to approve impeachment inquiry into President Biden >

“My mother had gotten a phone call Monday saying our water would be turned off,” said Chad Cummings, who lives in low-income housing in Wetumka. “I’m no city worker but they need to have some sort of backup plan if this happens again.”

Gridley told KFOR that the pumps typically last anywhere from two to five years and that this one was four to five years old.

The city ended up getting a new water pump from out-of-state in Mississippi and had it installed Wednesday.

“We are just asking that for now, people conserve water while the tower fills,” said Gridley.

“At our business, we have backup refrigerators, we have a backup oven just in case it breaks. I don’t understand the logic of not having any other backup plan if the water pump is to break again,” said Lopez.

Lopez said that if he could sit down with someone leading the city of Wetumka and its water supply, he would push for better communication.

| LOOK LOCAL > Toby Keith makes triumphant return to the stage following cancer diagnosis >

“That’s the thing, they should’ve told us from the start that the pump was broken so we as a community can help fix it or come up with some solution to solve this thing and get water back,” said Lopez. “I do though, appreciate everything the workers have done so far to help. They have done great and continue to.”

KFOR went out to where the new pump was placed in the lake and saw what looked like a work in progress as a leak was spraying water across the lake.

The new pump was installed Wednesday with what looks like a leak. {KFOR}

Gridley said that the precautionary boil notice remains for those in Wetumka for the next 24 hours and maybe 48 hours.