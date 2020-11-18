“We’ve been watching out for them,” Police capture 2 in string of thefts

WARR ACRES, Okla. (KFOR) – Warr Acres police say a recent arrest has potentially busted a string of crimes wide open.

Police say a manager at the Walgreens at N.W. 50th and MacArthur called 911 on Tuesday afternoon to report a group of women in the store stealing items.

When officers arrived, the group had already left.

Police say an officer spotted the suspects’ vehicle nearby but they refused to stop.

A chase began and wound through Warr Acres and Bethany. The suspects eventually crashed into another vehicle before losing control near Council Rd. and I-40.

“At one point the vehicle stopped long enough for a suspect to jump out of the vehicle and flee on foot,” said Chief Roger Patty, with the Warr Acres Police Department.

Police say they took three people into custody. Two of them were arrested.

Eighteen-year-old America Brown and 34-year-old Jasmine Barnett were booked into the Oklahoma County Jail on multiple charges of grand larceny.

The other suspect was a juvenile and was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Police believe the group is possibly responsible for a string of thefts around the metro.

“We quickly realized these are suspects we had wanted in a series of larcenies all over the metro area. We’ve been watching out for them,” said Patty.

Authorities say they stole thousands of dollars worth of over-the-counter medication.

“They’re pretty much stealing over-the-counter medication. Today, it was Mucinex,” said Patty.

Police also found trash bags full of stolen items in the back of their vehicle.

“We found four or five of them in the back of the suspects’ vehicle that were just full of over-the- counter medication,” said Patty.

Investigators say they will now begin contacting other agencies across the metro to potentially connect the suspects to other crimes.

LATEST STORIES: