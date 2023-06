WEWOKA, Okla. (KFOR) – The Wewoka Police Department is searching for a deadly shooting suspect who they say is armed and dangerous.

Police say Joseph Mullins is the suspect in a deadly shooting that happened Tuesday.

Joseph Mullins. Images courtesy Wewoka Police Department.

If you spot him, officials say do not approach as the suspect is armed and dangerous. Instead, contact local law enforcement as soon as possible.

Officials say Mullins could be travelling with Alexis House.