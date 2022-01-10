Wewoka Public School moves to virtual learning

WEWOKA, Okla. (KFOR) – Officials with a local school district say they are moving to virtual learning due to the number of people out sick.

On Monday, Wewoka Public School announced that it has a large number of staff and students who are out sick.

As a result, the district decided to transition to virtual learning on Tuesday through Friday.

At this point, school is set to resume on Tuesday, Jan. 18.

“We will look at the situation again on Friday to determine how we are going to proceed. There will be no after school tutoring today. We do not have enough staff to cover the classes,” the district posted on Facebook.