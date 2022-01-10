Wewoka Public School moves to virtual learning

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Classroom

WEWOKA, Okla. (KFOR) – Officials with a local school district say they are moving to virtual learning due to the number of people out sick.

On Monday, Wewoka Public School announced that it has a large number of staff and students who are out sick.

As a result, the district decided to transition to virtual learning on Tuesday through Friday.

At this point, school is set to resume on Tuesday, Jan. 18.

“We will look at the situation again on Friday to determine how we are going to proceed. There will be no after school tutoring today. We do not have enough staff to cover the classes,” the district posted on Facebook.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More News

Pay it 4Ward

More Pay It 4ward

National News

More U.S. & World

Washington D.C.

More Washington

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ

Daily Oklahoma Coronavirus Data

Trending

Contact In Your Corner Team

Latest News

More News

SCAN ME: KFOR App QR Code

image of QR Code

KFOR Digital Originals

More Digital Original

Follow @KFOR on Twitter