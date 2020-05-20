Wewoka woman dies in crash in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A Wewoka woman died from injuries she suffered in a vehicle crash in Oklahoma City, Tuesday afternoon.

Jessielyn Smith, 54, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on Interstate 40 West, a half-mile east of Douglas Boulevard, according to an Oklahoma Highway Patrol news release.

Smith was a passenger in a 1994 Ford Ranger that was heading west on Interstate 40, when at 4:31 p.m. it experienced “tire failure,” according to the news release.

The Ford went off the left side of the road, overcorrected and went off the right side of the road. The vehicle then rolled an unknown number of times and came to rest on its roof, according to the news release.

The driver was taken to the University of Oklahoma Medical Center. He suffered arm and internal injuries.

An OHP official did detect the odor of an alcoholic beverage on the driver, but “unsafe tire” was listed as the cause of the crash, according to the news release.

Only the driver was wearing a seatbelt when the crash occurred, the news release states.