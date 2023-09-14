Close up of a White Tail Deer buck with full antlers crossing a country road

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – How likely are you to hit an animal while driving in the Sooner State?

According to State Farm, Oklahoma drivers’ chances of hitting an animal are 1 in 119, higher than the national odds at 1 in 127.

Officials say Oklahoma ranks #29 for the likelihood of colliding with an animal on the road, making the likelihood slightly higher than last year’s ranking of #30.

From July 2022 to June 2023, State Farm guesses that Oklahoma drivers have filed almost 22,000 claims related to hitting an animal.

Animal Road Safety. Image courtesy State Farm.

State Farm has released some safety tips to help prevent animal collisions on Oklahoma roadways:

Slow down , especially if you see an animal close to the road.

, especially if you see an animal close to the road. Stay alert. Scan the road for animals at any time of the day or night.

for animals at any time of the day or night. Pay attention to “ deer crossing ” and other animal signs.

” and other animal signs. Reduce distractions . Put the cell phone away.

. Put the cell phone away. Brake as necessary. If you can avoid hitting the animal, reduce your speed, honk your horn and tap your brakes to warn other drivers.

Don’t swerve . If a crash with an animal is inevitable, maintain control of your vehicle and don’t veer off the road.

. If a crash with an animal is inevitable, maintain control of your vehicle and don’t veer off the road. Use high beams . Flicking your high beams on wildlife may cause the animal to scurry away.

. Flicking your high beams on wildlife may cause the animal to scurry away. Be aware of peak season . Animal crashes, especially deer, happen most often during October through December, which is hunting and mating season.

. Animal crashes, especially deer, happen most often during October through December, which is hunting and mating season. Watch for animals on the road between dusk and dawn .

. Watch for herds. If you see one deer, there are probably more nearby.

For the complete list and rankings, visit newsroom.statefarm.com.