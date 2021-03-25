What are the Oklahoma City metro Zip codes with the most expensive rent?

realtor.com

(STACKER) — In response to the coronavirus pandemic, the Census Bureau in April 2020 launched a Household Pulse Survey providing weekly updates on how individuals and families have been affected during the pandemic. Data show ongoing difficulties in finding work, affording food, and paying the rent. Meanwhile, the pandemic has created a “seesaw effect” on rent, with rental rates in the most expensive U.S. cities dropping while rental rates have gone up in historically less expensive areas.

Stacker compiled a list of zip codes with the most expensive rent in Oklahoma City using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by the Zillow Observed Rent Index as of January 2021. Listings and images are from realtor.com. Keep reading to see whether your zip code made the list.

#14. 73115 (Oklahoma City)

– Typical rent: $850

— 24.0% less than typical rent in metro

– 1 year rent change: +7.2%

— #3 fastest growing rent among zip codes in metro

– 10 year rent change: +14.6%

– Pictured (for rent): 4208 Edinburg Way, Del City 73115 ($1,450, 3 bedrooms)

#13. 73112 (Oklahoma City)

– Typical rent: $989

— 11.5% less than typical rent in metro

– 1 year rent change: +2.7%

— #13 fastest growing rent among zip codes in metro

– 10 year rent change: +11.6%

– Pictured (for rent): 2612 NW 62nd St, Oklahoma City 73112 ($2,175, 2 bedrooms)

#12. 73071 (Norman)

– Typical rent: $1,039

— 7.1% less than typical rent in metro

– 1 year rent change: +4.5%

— #5 fastest growing rent among zip codes in metro

– 10 year rent change: +7.8%

– Pictured (for rent): 4104 SE 38th St, Moore 73071 ($2,195, 4 bedrooms)

#11. 73106 (Oklahoma City)

– Typical rent: $1,124

— 0.5% above typical rent in metro

– 1 year rent change: +2.0%

— #14 fastest growing rent among zip codes in metro

– 10 year rent change: +17.2%

– Pictured (for rent): 813 NW 8th St, Oklahoma City 73106 ($2,750, 2 bedrooms)

#10. 73135 (Oklahoma City)

– Typical rent: $1,151

— 3.0% above typical rent in metro

– 1 year rent change: +8.2%

— #1 fastest growing rent among zip codes in metro

– 10 year rent change: +22.6%

– Pictured (for rent): 4802 SE 77th St, Okc 73135 ($2,000, 3 bedrooms)

#9. 73072 (Norman)

– Typical rent: $1,188

— 6.3% above typical rent in metro

– 1 year rent change: +5.9%

— #4 fastest growing rent among zip codes in metro

– 10 year rent change: +9.8%

– Pictured (for rent): 1113 Hearthstone, Norman 73072 ($3,300, 4 bedrooms)

#8. 73034 (Edmond)

– Typical rent: $1,203

— 7.6% above typical rent in metro

– 1 year rent change: +3.8%

— #7 fastest growing rent among zip codes in metro

– 10 year rent change: +10.5%

– Pictured (for rent): 401 Newport Bridge Dr, Edmond 73034 ($2,900, 4 bedrooms)

#7. 73160 (Oklahoma City)

– Typical rent: $1,225

— 9.6% above typical rent in metro

– 1 year rent change: +7.6%

— #2 fastest growing rent among zip codes in metro

– 10 year rent change: +14.2%

– Pictured (for rent): 1129 Samantha Ln, Moore 73160 ($2,195, 4 bedrooms)

#6. 73099 (Yukon)

– Typical rent: $1,258

— 12.5% above typical rent in metro

– 1 year rent change: +3.5%

— #9 fastest growing rent among zip codes in metro

– 10 year rent change: +7.2%

– Pictured (for rent): 10217 SW 28th Cir, Yukon 73099 ($1,995, 4 bedrooms)

#5. 73003 (Edmond)

– Typical rent: $1,290

— 15.4% above typical rent in metro

– 1 year rent change: +3.0%

— #11 fastest growing rent among zip codes in metro

– 10 year rent change: +9.0%

– Pictured (for rent): 417 Pacific Crest Trl, Edmond 73003 ($1,845, 4 bedrooms)

#4. 73132 (Oklahoma City)

– Typical rent: $1,294

— 15.7% above typical rent in metro

– 1 year rent change: +4.4%

— #6 fastest growing rent among zip codes in metro

– 10 year rent change: +13.1%

– Pictured (for rent): 6709 N Harvard Ave, Oklahoma City 73132 ($1,400, 3 bedrooms)

#3. 73162 (Oklahoma City)

– Typical rent: $1,325

— 18.5% above typical rent in metro

– 1 year rent change: +3.8%

— #8 fastest growing rent among zip codes in metro

– 10 year rent change: +10.2%

– Pictured (for rent): 8817 NW 121st, Oklahoma City 73162 ($4,200, 1 bedrooms)

#2. 73013 (Edmond)

– Typical rent: $1,379

— 23.3% above typical rent in metro

– 1 year rent change: +2.9%

— #12 fastest growing rent among zip codes in metro

– 10 year rent change: +8.4%

– Pictured (for rent): 6113 NW 162nd St, Edmond 73013 ($2,450, 4 bedrooms)

#1. 73012 (Edmond)

– Typical rent: $1,445

— 29.2% above typical rent in metro

– 1 year rent change: +3.4%

— #10 fastest growing rent among zip codes in metro

– 10 year rent change: +8.1%

– Pictured (for rent): 16804 Bradbury Cir, Edmond 73012 ($2,800, 4 bedrooms)