After all the rain the state has seen over the past several weeks, you may have spotted little white mushrooms popping up in your yard.

OKLAHOMA (KFOR) – After all the rain the state has seen over the past several weeks, you may have spotted little white mushrooms popping up in your yard.

“Mushrooms are just part of the natural world,” said Steve Marek, an associate professor of entomology and plant pathology at Oklahoma State University. “They’re always there. The mushroom is just a fruiting body.”

| Long-awaited Oklahoma City bridge runs into problem, more construction >

Marek said they come from a web of cells in your yard, that are hard at work breaking down organic matter, to help trees and plants grow.

Some are big and can grow to be the size of a dinner plate. Others can be as small as a millimeter. They all love the rain and humidity.

Marek said Oklahomans are likely growing Chlorophyllum Molybdites, also known as “the vomiter.”

Underside of a Chlorophyllum Molybdites mushroom, Courtesy Steve Marek

“I don’t think there has been any reported deaths from eating a vomiter, but it’s not pleasant,” said Marek.

Their gills, or small flaps under the caps, are a yellowish-white color, that eventually turns green.

As the name suggests, Marek said if you eat them you’ll start to get nauseous

“And if you eat enough of them the second side effect is diarrhea,” said Marek.

“Vomiters” can stay in your yard for about a week.

If the white mushrooms in your yard don’t have that color of gills, Marek said you likely have a Field Mushroom. Their gills start out pink, then grow to brown or dark purple.

Field mushroom, courtesy Steve Marek

If you want to be curious, touch them, even break them apart, Marek said that’s fine.

“They’re completely safe to play with, just wash your hands before eating anything,” said Marek. “It’s only toxic if you consume them. When in doubt, throw it out.”

Marek and veterinarians over the phone tell News 4 it is not a good idea to let your dogs eat them.