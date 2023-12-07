Early voting started for Oklahoma City residents Thursday morning with many agreeing that one of the big items on the ballot is the new arena vote.

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — Early voting began today for Oklahoma City residents, with many agreeing that one of the big ballot items is the new arena vote.

“I understand everyone’s concerns surrounding it but I think it’s needed,” said Jeb, as he went into the Oklahoma County Election Board to cast his vote.

A few quick facts about the ballot measure:

The new arena would cost around $900 million

The MAPS 4 one-cent sales tax would continue for another six years to fund the project

Thunder ownership groups will donate $50 million or about 5% of the cost

Taxpayers could be paying for about 95% of the cost

Groups for and against the measure held rallies throughout the city on Thursday, making sure their voices were heard.

The People’s Council for Justice Reform was inside city hall, and listed several reasons why they felt people should vote no.

“It is not the job of government to enrich wealthy billionaires through taxpayer giveaways,” said Mark Faulk of the People’s Council for Justice Reform.

“Oklahoma City taxpayers will be on the hook for over $850 million, equal to 95% or more of the cost because of the giveaway that will replace maps. It will effectively kill the hugely successful community improvement program until at least 2035, which makes it a bad deal for our city and a bad deal for taxpayers.”

Mayor David Holt held a rally later in the afternoon outside of the Oklahoma County Election Board, pushing for a yes vote.

“At the end of the day, it’s really simple,” said Mayor Holt.

“Do you want to be a big league city? Do you want to have an NBA team? Do you want to have the concerts that we’ve enjoyed? We are a big league city but the Thunder and the existence of the NBA here in Oklahoma City are the main reason for that.”

KFOR asked Mayor Holt for his reaction when many have thought it’s unfair for taxpayers to foot most of the bill for the new arena.

“What people should or could do is irrelevant,” responded Mayor Holt. “We’re the 42nd largest market and markets our size have never gotten these kinds of offers. We’re getting a $50 million donation, which is also $50 million more than we ever got for any of our previous three arenas. It’s ultimately our arena, it’s a publicly-owned facility.”

Faulk and others discussed a recently released letter that made the rounds on social media stating that over 20 economists from Oklahoma colleges argued that the current ballot measure isn’t appropriately economical for Oklahoma City.

Mayor Holt was asked about the letter. “We already have all these economists who have come out and validated what we’re saying, including the economists who made that report,” said Mayor Holt. “Anyone who has lived here for the last 20 years knows the economic explosion that we’ve experienced and that the city in 2023 looks nothing like the city did in 2007. We have an economic report from one of the nation’s leading agencies created by economists and validated by the economists that we work with here in Oklahoma City. They’ve been supportive of this from the very beginning.”

Mayor Holt then said that he would share emails from other economists in the last 24 hours in favor of the ballot measure.

KFOR spoke to a handful of voters heading out of the Oklahoma County Election Board on Thursday who said they voted yes to the new arena.

Early voting continues Friday, Dec. 8 and in-person voting for others is on Tuesday, Dec. 12.