What does Big 12’s 2020 football season decision mean for fans?

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – The Big 12 Conference announced Wednesday morning that they will go forward with football this fall. What will that mean for the fans on game day?

“If anybody is around that tells you that they can accurately forecast what is going to happen with the virus, they’re are delusional,” said Big 12 Commissioner Bob Bowlsby.

Bowlsby spoke about the decision to play football in fall of 2020. On Wednesday, the conference laid out a new schedule. Each school will play 10 games, but will there be fans in the seats?

“Fans of college football are a huge part of game day,” said Bowlsby.

But Bowlsby says it will be up to each school to listen to their local health authorities on how many fans, if any, will be allowed in the stadium.

“There are states that said 50 percent, there are states that have said 25 percent, there are states that have said they don’t think its a good idea to have any fans in stands. I think we all agree that we are not going to have full stadiums,” said Bowlsby.

OU announced late Wednesday afternoon they are projected to be at 25 percent capacity for home games.

OSU has not made an announcement on capacity yet, but they did lay out the following safety protocols for fans at Boone Pickens Stadium:

• In accordance with OSU & Stillwater ordinances, masks will be required

• No tailgating will be allowed on campus & parking lots will open 2 ½ hours before football kickoff to minimize crowding

• Mobile Ticketing and Parking Passes

• Clear bag policy

• Hand sanitizing stations installed throughout BPS

• Plexiglas barriers at concessions stands to protect fans and staff

• A full reseat with spacing between seat blocks will occur soon to allow us to host fans for the 2020 season

As for ticket refunds, what if fans don’t feel comfortable being in the stadium on game day?

“I think the institution’s ticket office is going to have to respond based upon what local authorities are telling them about public assembly,” said Bowlsby.

OSU has not announced their ticket plans. OU says they will refund season ticket holders or credit the funds to the 2021 season without losing seating priority.

