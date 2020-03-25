What does Oklahoma consider an essential business?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) - Even though state officials have ordered non-essential businesses to close by midnight on Wednesday, there are a lot of questions about what that means.

On Tuesday, Gov. Kevin Stitt announced that all non-essential businesses in counties affected by COVID-19 must close by midnight on Wednesday.

Following the announcement, KFOR received multiple emails from viewers unsure about what businesses are considered 'essential.'

The executive order says essential businesses are "defined by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security."

On its website, you can see categories like healthcare, food, agriculture, and transportation. Things like garages and mechanics fall under transportation.

“Our clients have to have the ability to move around. They have the essential things that they need in life to live their lives," Charles Linsenbarth, owner of Charles' Paint and Body told KFOR. "People with little children, older adults they take care of. Life goes on, we’ve got to keep on carrying on.”

Stitt also added a supplemental list of essential jobs.

In that order, he specifically mentions things like child care and even medical marijuana dispensaries.

“People need their medication for all kinds of reasons. Cancer patients, anxiety patients, depression patients," Pharma Canna Manager Patricia Smith said. "During this time, they really need their medication, so we need to be open.”

Click here for a list of essential jobs.

If you think your job is essential, but you don't see it on either list, you can apply to be considered an essential businesses.