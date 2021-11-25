‘What else can we do?’ Moore residents furious after waking up without power on Thanksgiving Day

MOORE, Okla. (KFOR) – Dozen of Moore families woke up without electricity Thanksgiving morning, and it made for a chaotic start to their holiday.

“It’s Thanksgiving morning. People are cooking their turkey,” said Ashley Payton.

“They owe us something for this mess,” said Joe Couch.

Couch told KFOR he and his wife had a lot to do, but no power to do it.

The electricity went out around 4 a.m. Thursday, which made a cold start to the day but made colder by the message they received when they called OG&E.

“There was a recording message saying that was a planned power outage for maintenance purpose,” said Kelly Welch.

Residents were left wondering why the power company would plan a power outage on Thanksgiving.

‘The house is cold. It was freezing by the time everybody got up,” said Payton. “There’s really no information.”

But it turns out the message was just a mistake. KFOR reached out to OG&E for an answer and the company released this statement:

We understand the frustration being without power can cause to our customers particularly on a holiday. Strong winds overnight caused a downed line and contributed to outages in the area. Our crews worked as quickly and safely as possible and restored power before noon. OG&E never plans outages on a holiday and unfortunately, this outage was miscoded as planned. Once we learned of the mistake, the outage was reassigned to unplanned. We apologize for the additional confusion, inconvenience, and concern the coding error caused. We appreciate our customers’ understanding and patience as our crews replaced a distribution, reconnected the downed line, and restored to service.” Christi Woodworth, OG&E Vice President, Corporate Communications, Brand & Marketing

“It’s interesting that it would happen today but it is what it is,” said Welch.

KFOR found crews working to fix the problem around noon.

Meanwhile, residents were forced to find other ways to salvage their holiday.

“I can’t do anything to change it. So, we’ll just try to roll with the punches and make do what we have,” said Welch.

“We’re just going to grin and bear it. What else can we do?” said Couch.

Around 1 p.m. Thursday, Paton told KFOR the power was back on and they can resume their Thanksgiving holiday with the lights on.