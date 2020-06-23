What is Oklahoma’s favorite HBO Max show?

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – HBO Max hasn’t been around long, but a recent report shows what states are watching the most on the streaming service.

HBO Max launched on May 27, and includes shows like Friends, Rick and Morty, Game of Thrones and Westworld.

But which one is your state’s favorite?

According to Highspeedinternet.com, for Oklahoma, Rick and Morty took the top spot, while surrounding states are watching Friends.

30 states wanted to sit in Central Perk sipping coffee with Friends. The popular show was taken off Netflix on January 1.

