OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Love is in the air… and in our google searches. Recently, CenturyLinkQuote gathered data to find the most googled relationship questions in each state.

To find each state’s most searched relationship question, the team at CenturyLinkQuote used Google search volume to determine which relationship questions Americans ask most. They then plugged the six most searched questions into Google Trends to see which question was googled most by each state in the past 12 months.

Courtesy: CenturyLink

Courtesy: CenturyLink

“While last year’s report showed people asking about the best dating apps the most, this year, Americans wanted to get more intimate, and in turn, needed to know how to kiss a real person,” said Alex Rivera for CenturyLinkQuote.

In 32 states, Americans wanted to learn how to kiss – no other question even came close!

But what do Oklahomans want to know?

According to the data, Oklahomans want to know when’s the best time to text someone back.

In 2021, Oklahoma wanted to know when to say “I love you,”; in 2020, Oklahomans googled “Am I in love?”