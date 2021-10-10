What is the difference between a tornado watch and warning?

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — Severe weather threatens much of Oklahoma Sunday night. Be sure to stay weather aware.

The main threats are very large hail, damaging winds and tornadoes.

Follow the storms on KFOR’s interactive Oklahoma Weather Radar.

All those living in Oklahoma need to know what to do in case of a tornado.

Severe Weather Safety Tips:

A “ Tornado Watch ” means conditions are favorable for the development of severe storms that may create tornadoes

” means conditions are favorable for the development of severe storms that may create tornadoes A “ Tornado Warning ” means a tornado is developing or is actually on the ground

” means a tornado is developing or is actually on the ground Find shelter inside: A basement, underground shelter or certified safe-room are your best options. If you do not have access to those go to a closet or small interior room as shelter.

Cover yourself with a mattress or heavy blankets and stay away from windows.

Use helmets, goggles and make sure to have heavy-soled shoes. You may also want to stock your safe area with bottled water and a coat or jacket for each person.

Do not take shelter in a manufactured home.

