MOORE, Okla. (KFOR) – A type of slime mold was found in a local yard causing concern for some residents.

It was definitely a surprise to one Moore homeowner who found strange, discolored rings in his grass after the persistent rain we’ve been having.

That Moore resident sent in pictures like the one below to KFOR on a rainy morning this week.

Courtesy: Lewis Haywood

“My first reaction was, ‘What is this?’ Because the night before we was out and nothing was on the ground. And the morning that I woke up and I walked out and I saw it and I was like surprised, like didn’t understand what it was,” said Lewis Haywood, Moore resident.

Lewis Haywood says he takes pride in keeping his yard kept up.

“Then I see this, and so I was like, ‘What is this?’ So, yeah, I was kind of, you know, surprised about that,” said Haywood.

We spoke with Josh Campbell, an urban agriculture and natural resources educator at Oklahoma State University Extension.

He tells us this type of slime mold is common, especially after the conditions we’ve been experiencing with warm temperatures and moister recently.

“The conditions have to be right for this to occur,” said Josh Campbell, urban agriculture and natural resources educator at Oklahoma State University Extension.

Campbell says there’s no concern for kids, plants or pets. The mold is not harmful to your lawn, it’s actually using the grass to grow its reproductive parts.

“It’s a good thing actually. It’s a part of the decomposition process. So all of those fungus serve an actual function in the soil. And we don’t like to see them, but they’re performing functions in terms of decomposition and helping nutrient exchange with plants and all sorts of things,” said Campbell.

This type of mold can show up in different colors and should only be there for a couple of days, at most a week. It will go away on its own.

“The activity is always happening in the soil. When we see the mushrooms pop up and we see the mold slime, we get a brief glimpse into the life of that fungus,” said Campbell.

Haywood is glad to hear the phenomena is safe and he plans on mowing over the mold.

“I think I’m going to go ahead and move it out… I’m not concerned if it comes back or not. As long as it’s not toxic or nothing like that,” said Haywood.

So, if your lawn is in this type of situation, don’t be worried, it will not damage your grass.

You can mow over the mold, brush over, or spray water over it if you’d like to get rid of it. It’s not likely to come back and your grass will grow normally after that.