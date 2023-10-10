OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City’s 2023 residential survey is shedding light on what the community thinks of the City.

According to the survey, when looking at the City as a place to live, work, raise kids, visit and retire, OKC ranks above the national average.

Officials say Oklahoma City ranked:

33% above the national average as a place to live

19% above the national average as a place to work

12% above the national average as a place to retire

6% above the national average as a place to raise children

4% above the national average as a place to visit

The City says the results also display OKC’s employees as trendsetters for service delivery when compared to the national average.

According to the survey, OKC’s employees were ranked:

92% for the Fire Department

85% for trash services

75% for ambulances

69% for the Police Department

67% for water utilities

65% for Parks and Recreation

Those results were anywhere between 30% to 5% above the national average. Customer service even ranked 20% above the national average and is among the best in the U.S.

“We are always working to improve the services we provide our customers and the interactions we have with our residents,” City Manager Craig Freeman said. “Our employees love this community and are committed to serving residents with integrity and professionalism.”

According to 2023’s survey, OKC saw the most improvement in:

Yard parking enforcement

Sign regulation enforcement

Animal control quality

Efforts to remove broken-down cars

Property maintenance in neighborhoods

The city also saw decreases in certain areas like:

Enforcement of junk and debris on private property

Enforcing mowing and cutting of weeds on private property

Condition of OKC’s sidewalks

The survey also shows some other notable findings such as:

91% of residents believe they have been treated fairly by the City’s police officers.

31% of residents think homelessness is a problem at least once a week in their area.

3 in 4 residents have used City Parks or recreation programs in the past year.

48% of residents get their information about the City through social media compared to 28% in 2019.

Officials say the purpose of the survey is to review resident satisfaction with City services, listen to input from residents and track OKC’s performance to compare it to itself and other similar-sized cities over time.

For the entire survey, visit okc.gov.