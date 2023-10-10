OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City’s 2023 residential survey is shedding light on what the community thinks of the City.
According to the survey, when looking at the City as a place to live, work, raise kids, visit and retire, OKC ranks above the national average.
Officials say Oklahoma City ranked:
- 33% above the national average as a place to live
- 19% above the national average as a place to work
- 12% above the national average as a place to retire
- 6% above the national average as a place to raise children
- 4% above the national average as a place to visit
The City says the results also display OKC’s employees as trendsetters for service delivery when compared to the national average.
According to the survey, OKC’s employees were ranked:
- 92% for the Fire Department
- 85% for trash services
- 75% for ambulances
- 69% for the Police Department
- 67% for water utilities
- 65% for Parks and Recreation
Those results were anywhere between 30% to 5% above the national average. Customer service even ranked 20% above the national average and is among the best in the U.S.
“We are always working to improve the services we provide our customers and the interactions we have with our residents,” City Manager Craig Freeman said. “Our employees love this community and are committed to serving residents with integrity and professionalism.”
According to 2023’s survey, OKC saw the most improvement in:
- Yard parking enforcement
- Sign regulation enforcement
- Animal control quality
- Efforts to remove broken-down cars
- Property maintenance in neighborhoods
The city also saw decreases in certain areas like:
- Enforcement of junk and debris on private property
- Enforcing mowing and cutting of weeds on private property
- Condition of OKC’s sidewalks
The survey also shows some other notable findings such as:
- 91% of residents believe they have been treated fairly by the City’s police officers.
- 31% of residents think homelessness is a problem at least once a week in their area.
- 3 in 4 residents have used City Parks or recreation programs in the past year.
- 48% of residents get their information about the City through social media compared to 28% in 2019.
Officials say the purpose of the survey is to review resident satisfaction with City services, listen to input from residents and track OKC’s performance to compare it to itself and other similar-sized cities over time.
For the entire survey, visit okc.gov.