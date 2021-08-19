“What the hell is this?” Video shows man allegedly high on meth while recklessly driving a semi-truck on Turner Turnpike

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

STROUD, Okla. (KFOR) – The Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) released new information Thursday in an erratic semi-truck road rage incident caught on camera. 

OHP identified the driver as Gilberto Ortiz from California.

“We don’t believe he was an Oklahoma resident. He had a California driver’s license,” Trooper Zach Hargus said. 

Ortiz was high on methamphetamine while driving recklessly in a semi-truck Wednesday night on the Turner Turnpike, officials said.

A driver captured the entire ordeal on his cell phone. 

“This is something I have never seen in my life,” is heard on the video. “Pull this a**hole over. I am tired of this.”

The video showed Ortiz weaving in and out of lanes and even driving in the middle of both lanes for more than forty minutes.

“What the hell is this? It started in Tulsa. He was trying to run people off the road in Tulsa. He almost hit like three other trucks,” said the driver. “He’s going to jail.”

Hargus told KFOR that Ortiz swallowed meth and believes that’s the reason he was being reckless behind the wheel.

When troopers did catch up to him, Ortiz refused to pull over.

“He had multiple chances to stop his vehicle in a safe area. He refused to do so,” Trooper Hargus said. “This could’ve been a lot worse.”

Ortiz eventually stopped after trooper deployed stop sticks. 

He’s now in the Lincoln County Jail facing numerous traffic and drug charges.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More News

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ

Daily Oklahoma Coronavirus Data

Contact In Your Corner Team

Latest News

More News

SCAN ME: KFOR App QR Code

image of QR Code

Trending

KFOR Digital Originals

More Digital Original

Follow @KFOR on Twitter