What to do about stopped trains

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – On Monday, a federal judge ruled an Oklahoma law involving trains was unconstitutional. It prohibited trains from blocking intersections for more than 10 minutes. So what are municipalities here in the metro to do to solve the ongoing problem?

The City of Edmond was one of the towns that actually wrote the railroad companies a ticket for a stationary train. With that law now null and void, what can be done now to help traffic and protect public safety?

“The rule of thumb in the industry is that they were here first,” said Shawn O’Leary.

The head of Public Works in Norman is referring to a recent ruling by a federal judge saying Oklahoma’s 2019 law that trains cannot stop and block an intersection for more than 10 minutes is a no go because it goes against federal law.

“Its definitely an issue here in Edmond and has been for a long time with intersections being blocked by stopped trains,” said Casey Moore of the City of Edmond.

Edmond has tracks running thru the heart of its ever-growing city. They are looking for answers to alleviate traffic and protect emergency vehicles’ ability to get to where they need to be.

“What we are hoping to be able to do sometime in the future is have the trains stop somewhere where they don’t block intersections,” Moore said.

Norman is literally cut in half by a train line, but the city has taken steps over the years to try to fix the problem, finishing an underpass at Robinson in 2012. But these projects can take up to 10 years to finish and cost upwards of $30 million.

“You have to keep the trains running and the cars moving throughout the project; you can’t just close the tracks or close the road, so you are literally building two different projects,” said O’Leary.

We asked Oklahoma City about what can be done to fix the traffic and safety issues caused by stopped trains. They sent the following statement:

“With the recent overturning of the State law, unfortunately it is too early for the City to respond on future plans. Bridges and underpasses may be an option, but these types of projects come at a very significant cost. The City will continue to monitor locations where trains may be blocking the roadway, and we will look into what opportunities are available for each location since each location is unique.” CITY OF OKLAHOMA CITY SPOKESPERSON

Edmond has two underpasses and an overpass, but officials say improvements would just cost too much.

“There is really just no way to be able to afford that,” Moore said.

But other city planners say that the safety issue is huge.

“It’s one thing to be inconvenienced waiting for a train. It’s another thing when you have an ambulance that can’t get to your patient,” said O’Leary.

One bright spot for Edmond residents, thanks to safety upgrades at many crossings, Edmond will soon be a quiet zone. That means no horns as the train rolls thru town.

