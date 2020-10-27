What to do if you have downed power lines, tree limbs

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As Oklahomans step outside to assess the damage from the latest winter storm, many are finding downed tree limbs across their property.

City leaders say you should not call 911, Oklahoma City fire stations, or the Oklahoma City Police Department to report the downed tree limbs or power lines.

Officials with the Oklahoma City Police Department say dispatchers are getting inundated with calls about downed power lines, but emergency crews are not the ones who respond to those calls.

Instead, if you have a downed power line near your property, call OG&E.

Authorities say you should only call 911 if a downed power line is causing a fire.

So far, officials with Oklahoma City say they have had more than 70 calls regarding trees blocking streets.

Right now, there are eight crews with chainsaws that are trying to clear the streets.

To report downed tree limbs blocking streets, you can call the Action Center at (405) 297-2535 or email them at action.center@okc.gov.

