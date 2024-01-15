OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The frigid temperatures are causing lots of frozen and busted pipes across the metro over the weekend and into Monday morning.

With a couple of days until we start to actually thaw out, KFOR spoke to a plumbing company for what you can do if your plumbing is causing you problems.

“Yesterday, alone, we had over about 70, 75 calls, and that’s for one person to answer,” said operations manager at Hull Plumbing Jesse Hull.

Freezing cold weather means busy business to deal with for Hull plumbing. They’ve worked multiple jobs over the weekend, including one where a pipe burst in a home and it made sounds as if it were raining in the attic.

Monday morning, homeowners weren’t the only one’s feeling the pressure after a pipe burst at a northwest Oklahoma City restaurant with water vigorously flowing from the pipe.

Obviously, at that point, it’s too late to save, but Hull said if you notice a pipe is frozen but hasn’t popped, your best bet is to call someone.

He said the longer it’s frozen, the more likely it is to break.

“There’s really not much you can do about it,” he said. “It’s going to stay frozen for the next several days, but, get somebody out.”

Hull said professional plumbers can thaw it out for you, but if you decide to wait for it to thaw itself, having someone out to check it is still best.

“That’s the best way that we can hear, listen, see and see what’s going on,” he said.

According to Hull, they’ve gotten calls of some people shutting their water off completely due to a frozen pipe, which he said is fine. However, when you turn it back on after thawing, do it slowly.

“And have somebody watching for something that possibly ruptures that you can’t see,” Hull said.

All of these are avoidable issues though just by dripping your faucets.

“Mix your water drip or your stream, hot and cold,” Hull said.

Hull said turn both the hot and cold side on when dripping or streaming the faucet because they’ve gotten calls of people’s hot water pipes being frozen, but not the cold side. Mixing the drip with both will prevent that since your hot water side isn’t technically hot in the line until it leaves the hot water tank.

Doing so can help you avoid disaster in your home or business.