OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As Oklahoma enters extreme temperatures this week, there are still many Oklahomans who are stuck living without air conditioning in apartments. News 4 has covered this issue multiple times when apartment tenants can’t get their landlord to fix an A/C unit.

“It will blow air, but its not the cold air, but ts not the cold air that an air conditioner is supposed to do,” said an apartment tenant in July of 2019.

“I’m afraid I’m going to get a heat stroke,” said an apartment tenant in June of 2022.

“You see, I’m pouring down sweat. it’s hot. It makes me feel sick,” said two tenants in August of 2022.

A new law from State Representative Mickey Dollens aims to help Oklahomans struggling to live without A/C.

First, a formal complaint to the landlord must be made.

“If they’re not getting responses or that need has gone unmet for 14 days, they can go and buy and make the repair themselves up to the allowance of one month’s rent,” said Mickey Dollens, the House District 93, State Rep. OK (D).

To qualify for reimbursement, you have to give the landlord two weeks to make the repair. The repair must fall under the landlord’s responsibility per the lease agreement.

“The most important thing that someone can do when going through this process is to document everything and to communicate with their landlord, even if you’re not being communicated back with,” said Dollens.

Representative Dollens said it’s the law so the landlord should honor the reimbursement. If not, it might be time to take legal action.

To read more on the law, click here. For help to determine if the right action is to purchase a repair on your own, click here.

If your A/C is not working, OG&E has a list of cooling centers you can go to.