OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Zoo has a jam-packed schedule this month.

Beginning today through the end of August, the OKC Zoo will have adjusted summer hours. The hours are 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily. Attractions, experiences, and concessions will be open with adjusted schedules.

Now through Friday, August 19, the OKC Zoo is having free general admission on select weekday afternoons. This offer applies to all guests.

Monday, August 8, is international cat day which will be hosted by the OKC Zoo and Bob Moore Subaru. The day will be spent learning about the zoo’s big and small cats. August 8 is also the day volunteer sign ups open to be a part of the 39th annual Haunt the Zoo for Halloween event.

Tickets will be on sale August 12 for the 14th annual ZOObrew, taking place Friday, September 30 from 6-9 p.m. This years ZOObrew will feature beer from 50 breweries as well as food trucks, a DJ, and zoo experiences.

August is also Asian Elephant Awareness month. The zoo’s goal is to bring awareness to the struggles Asian elephants are facing and to do this, they are hosting a variety of elephant-themed events throughout this month.

On Saturday, August 13, American Sign Language (ASL) interpreters will be at the zoo. The zoo wants to enhance the experience for those who are deaf and hard of hearing. No extra charge will be added to use an ASL interpreter.

The week of Monday, August 15, tickets go on sale for the 39th annual Haunt the Zoo for Halloween event. Thursday, the zoo will host Sip and Stroll presented by Coop Ale Works from 6-10 p.m. That Friday, the zoo will be hosting World Orangutan Day alongside Bob Moore Subaru.

Finally, Friday, August 26, is World Dog Day at the OKC Zoo from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

For details on all of these events and more, please visit this link.