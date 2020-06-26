What you can do to keep your skin safe while enjoying the summer sun

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As states have rolled back stay-at-home orders implemented to stop the spread of COVID-19, many people are spending more time outdoors.

The Skin Cancer Foundation says it’s important everyone knows how to use sunscreen safely and effectively as part of a complete sun protection strategy.

Though no single sun protection method is foolproof, research has shown that sunscreen not only reduces skin cancer risk but also helps prevent premature skin aging caused by ultraviolet (UV) rays from the sun.

Sun safety tips from The Skin Cancer Foundation:

Apply one ounce of broad spectrum, SPF 30+ sunscreen 30 minutes before going outside.

Reapply sunscreen every two hours or immediately after swimming or sweating.

Seek the shade between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Cover up with clothing, wide-brimmed hats and UV-blocking sunglasses.

To learn more, visit SkinCancer.org.

