What you need before applying for Oklahoma’s expanded Medicaid

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – It has been one week since open enrollment began for Medicaid expansion in Oklahoma.

Officials say there are about 200,000 Oklahomans that qualify for Medicaid expansion, and thousands have already signed up for healthcare benefits.

In fact, almost 100,000 Oklahomans have already signed up for Medicaid.

In order to apply, make sure you have your documents ready like you Social Security number and birthdates of family members. You will also need any information on current health insurance and citizenship.

Also, officials say you will need to provide information about your income.

Coverage begins July 1.

If you want to apply, you can call the SoonerCare helpline at 800-987-7767 or go online.