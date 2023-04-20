NOBLE, Okla. (KFOR) – After severe storms caused significant damage to homes across central Oklahoma, the Red Cross has opened several shelters.

The Red Cross has opened shelters for those affected by the tornadoes at the following locations:

Noble High Schools, 4601 E. Etowah Rd. in Noble

Citizen Potawatomi Reunion Hall, 1702 Gordon Cooper Dr. in Shawnee

Washington School Gym, 101 E. Kerby Ave. in Washington.

The shelters are open to everyone in need.

Organizers say if you plan to head to one of the shelters, you should bring the following things with you:

Prescription medication

Extra clothing

Pillows

Blankets

Hygiene supplies

Comfort items

Important documents

Diapers

Formula

Toys.

Officials say workers will do everything they can to accommodate service animals and domesticated pets comfortably.

“If you go to a shelter, please bring your own animal crate, supplies, medications and food whenever possible. Depending on the situation, pets may need to be housed in a different location with support from animal welfare groups,” Red Cross said in a release.