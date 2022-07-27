OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma’s annual tax-free weekend is the first weekend in August. Here’s what you need to know in order to take full advantage of the event.

When?

Oklahoma’s 2022 sales tax holiday begins Friday, Aug. 5 at 12:01 a.m. and ends Sunday, Aug. 7 at midnight.

What?

The state sales tax of 4.5%, as well as county and municipal taxes (which vary) will be waived the first weekend in August for Oklahoma shoppers.

Sales of any article of human clothing or footwear, and the sales price of the article is less than $100.

A nonexclusive list of clothing that is exempt from sales and use taxes follows:

Aprons, household and shop

Athletic supporters

Baby receiving blankets

Bathing suits and caps

Beach capes and coats

Belts and suspenders

Boots

Coats and jackets

Costumes

Diapers, children and adult, including disposable diapers

Earmuffs

Footlets

Formal wear

Garters and garter belts

Girdles

Gloves and mittens for general use

Hats and caps

Hosiery

Insoles for shoes

Lab coats

Neckties

Overshoes

Pantyhose

Rainwear

Rubber pants

Sandals

Scarves

Shoes and shoelaces

Slippers

Sneakers

Socks and stockings

Steel toed shoes

Underwear

Uniforms, athletic and non-athletic

Wedding apparel

This does not apply to the sale of any accessories, special clothing or footwear primarily designed for athletic activity or protective use that is not normally worn except when used for athletic activity or protective use, or to the rental of clothing or footwear.

Who?

All retailers are required to participate in the holiday and may not charge tax on items that are tax-exempt.

Where?

You can shop however you’d like (online, retail locations, layaway, etc.) as long as you order, the retailer accepts the order, and you completely pay for the items before the end of the tax-free weekend.

Anything Else?

Raincheck items redeemed after the tax-free holiday are taxable. Raincheck items redeemed during the holiday qualify for the tax exemption.

If you buy something during the sales tax holiday and later exchange it for the same item, you won’t be charged tax even if the exchange is made after the sales tax holiday.

If you buy something during the weekend and return it after the holiday is over for store credit on a different item, sales tax applies to the sale of the newly purchased item, even if it would have been eligible for the exemption during the sales tax holiday. However, if you return it during the holiday and purchase a different eligible item, sales tax will not be applied.

You can use coupons and discounts during tax-free weekend. In fact, if the item is over $100 but a coupon or discount reduces the price to be under $100, sales tax will no longer be applied that weekend!*

*Manufacturer coupons are exempted from reducing an item’s price for the purpose of tax-free eligibility.

Find out more on the Oklahoma Tax Commission’s website.