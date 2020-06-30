What you need to know: OESC hosting two in-person unemployment claim processing events

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As hundreds of Oklahomans wait for their unemployment claims to be processed, the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission says it will host multiple in-person, socially-distanced claim processing events.

“We recognize many of the claimants who have outstanding needs require in-person meetings with OESC staff and we want to resolve these issues as quickly as possible,” said OESC Interim Executive Director Shelley Zumwalt. “These upcoming events will increase our processing capacity significantly. We are committed to processing the remaining claims as quickly as possible, while keeping everyone safe and minimizing lines.”

The first events will take place at the Reed Conference Center in Midwest City on Wednesday, July 1 and Thursday, July 2. The events will run from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

In order to facilitate the events, the Will Rogers Building and Oklahoma City Eastside locations will not be seeing in-person appointments on Tuesday, June 30.

Officials say they need to transition all resources to the Reed Center and provide additional training for staff ahead of the claims events. As a result, the Will Rogers Building, OKC Eastside, and the Shawnee OESC locations will be closed July 1 and July 2.

OESC says it will be able to serve 500 claimants per day at the Reed Center. Once the first 500 claimants have received their ticket to hold their place in line, claimants who arrive after will be given a ‘front of the line’ pass for the following available date.

OESC is encouraging claimants to begin lining up at 6 a.m. as lining up overnight is strictly prohibited by the city of Midwest City. Public transportation stops are located less than a mile from the Reed Center. More information on available routes can be found here.

OESC will be able to process many types of claims at these events, including the following:

PUA – Filed Once and Locked Out

PUA – Never Filed

Credit Card Never Received

Fraudulent Claims

Language or Technological Assistance

UI

Initial Claim Filing Assistance.

Upon arrival, claimants will be divided into groups based on the above categories to better streamline the process and more efficiently serve attendees. Additionally, staff members from Conduent will be working with the OESC Fraud and Credit Card teams in-person to issue day-of payments for applicable cases.

LATEST STORIES: