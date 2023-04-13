WEATHERFORD, Okla. (KFOR) – A popular fast-food restaurant announced that it is breaking ground on its first restaurant in Weatherford.

Whataburger is scheduled to open in late 2023 at 1320 E. Eagle Rd.

“We’re thrilled to introduce Whataburger’s fresh, bold flavors and extraordinary hospitality to Weatherford,” stated Irfaan Lalani, Co-Founder & CEO of Vibe Restaurant Group, VWB Legacy Holding’s parent company. “After being so warmly welcomed by our neighbors, we’re eager to expand our presence and serve the community here and can’t wait to open our doors later this year.”

Organizers say the restaurant will bring 150 jobs to the local community. Hiring is currently underway.

A groundbreaking ceremony will be held at 10 a.m. on April 18 at the site.