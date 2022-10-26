OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Zoo has a busy schedule this November.

Beginning Monday, October 31, the Zoo’s winter hours will begin for rides and attractions. As the season changes, the Zoo has revised hours for its experiences, such as:

Children’s Zoo Barnyard (Children’s Zoo) is open daily from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

(Children’s Zoo) is open daily from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Elephant Express Tram is offered daily from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. All day bracelets are $6 per person. Kids two and under are free.

is offered daily from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. All day bracelets are $6 per person. Kids two and under are free. Elephant Presentations are free at Sanctuary Asia at 2 p.m. Friday-Sunday.

are free at Sanctuary Asia at 2 p.m. Friday-Sunday. Endangered Species Carousel rides are available daily from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Cost is $3 per person.

rides are available daily from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Cost is $3 per person. Explorikeet Feedings (Children’s Zoo) are daily from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Cost is $4 per person. Participants age 3+ must wear a mask.

(Children’s Zoo) are daily from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Cost is $4 per person. Participants age 3+ must wear a mask. Flamingo Mingle feedings (Children’s Zoo) are daily from 11-11:30 a.m. and 3:30-4 p.m. Cost is $7 per person. Children 2 and under are not permitted.

feedings (Children’s Zoo) are daily from 11-11:30 a.m. and 3:30-4 p.m. Cost is $7 per person. Children 2 and under are not permitted. Giraffe Feeding Platform : Weekend (Sat. & Sun.) feeding opportunities are offered from 2-3 p.m. Cost is $5 per person.

: Weekend (Sat. & Sun.) feeding opportunities are offered from 2-3 p.m. Cost is $5 per person. Rhino Feedings : Weekend (Thurs.-Sun.) feeding opportunities are offered from 11 a.m. to noon at Sanctuary Asia. Cost is $10 per person.

: Weekend (Thurs.-Sun.) feeding opportunities are offered from 11 a.m. to noon at Sanctuary Asia. Cost is $10 per person. Stingray Bay is open daily from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Cost is $4 per person. Stingray feedings are offered Saturdays and Sundays from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. for an additional $3.

The OKC Zoo is also selling tickets for their November “Wild About Health” fitness classes.

Barre3 / Saturday, November 5, 9-10 a.m.: A 45-minute full body balanced workout that combines strength conditioning, cardio and mindfulness that will leave you feeling balanced in body and empowered from within. Participants must be 18+.

A 45-minute full body balanced workout that combines strength conditioning, cardio and mindfulness that will leave you feeling balanced in body and empowered from within. Participants must be 18+. Fit4Mom’s Stroller Strides / Sunday, November 20, 9-10 a.m.: Stroller Strides® is a functional, total-body conditioning workout designed for moms, dads or grandparents with kids in tow. Each workout is comprised of strength training, cardio and core restoration, all while entertaining the little ones with songs, activities and fun. Children must remain in their stroller for the duration of the class.

Stroller Strides® is a functional, total-body conditioning workout designed for moms, dads or grandparents with kids in tow. Each workout is comprised of strength training, cardio and core restoration, all while entertaining the little ones with songs, activities and fun. Children must remain in their stroller for the duration of the class. Family Yoga / Friday, November 25, 9-10 a.m.: This yoga class offers an age-appropriate Yoga practice including stretching and strengthening poses, breathing and relaxation techniques all while being playful and fun. This class is designed for all ages and there must be an accompanying adult for every three minors. Participants are required to bring their own yoga mat. Cost is $30/adult or $20 for guests age 3-17; $18/adults for members or $11 for members age 3-17.

The Zoo is also celebrating Military Appreciation this November. All active duty, retired, veteran members of the military, National Guard and Reserves will receive free general admission to the Zoo. Military members also receive 50% off for up to four immediate family members. Military members can also look forward to the following discounts in November:

10% off all available Wild Encounter experiences.

10% off merchandise at the Zoo’s Safari Gift Shop.

$10 off any membership level! Military members must be named on the membership.

Other November events include: